The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rapeh Party head: The gov't will not succeed in silencing me

Anti-vaccination coercion activist and Rapeh party leader Dr. Arieh Avni had his license revoked by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 20:51
Dr. Arieh Avni, noted anti-vaccination coercion activist, is seen with the logo of his new "Rapeh" Party, which hopes to "heal" Israel's heathcare system. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Arieh Avni, noted anti-vaccination coercion activist, is seen with the logo of his new "Rapeh" Party, which hopes to "heal" Israel's heathcare system.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rapeh party leader and anti-vaccination coercion activist Dr. Arieh Avni slammed the Health Ministry over its decision to revoke his medical license in a statement released on Tuesday.
“The Government will not succeed in silencing me,” he said, “or the millions of Israelis who have had enough of the unrelenting threats, lockdowns, and atmosphere of fear employed by the government.”
Avni called the decision to revoke his license an interference in the March elections and called to disqualify Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for “abusing his position of power for political gain.”
The decision to revoke his license was made by retired judge Amnon Strashnov following a review of a report submitted to the medical community's disciplinary committee, which listed complaints and gave the recommendation to revoke Avni's license.
Explaining the decision to revoke Avni's license, Strashnov said that his articles published on websites, YouTube, Facebook and elsewhere against the public immunization of the coronavirus pose a danger to public health.
"I did not find any connection between the important value of freedom of expression, as the recipient claims, and the harsh and defamatory expressions he took - without any scientific or academic basis - and all from his fertile and unbridled imagination,” he said.
Avni launched his political party at the beginning of this year, naming it Rapeh, which means heal in English.
He formerly served as a doctor with the Clalit health fund, but was fired for unknown reasons in 2000. Since then, he has been running a private, holistic medical clinic.
Avni told The Jerusalem Post in an interview, that the party would be composed of doctors, biologists, neuropathologists and other medical personnel and scientists interested in changing the country’s health system.
He stressed that while he has gotten the reputation in some circles for being anti-vaccination, he is not. Rather, he is opposed to methods that coerce or marginalize those individuals who choose not to get jabbed.
As such, he said he is against the Health Ministry’s green passport program that would give privileges to those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
“The tremendous backing we are receiving from citizens in sectors across the country show the Israeli people have had enough,” said Rapeh spokesperson Ilana Rachel Daniel.
“We want our country back.”
"We are heading to Knesset, and this Government is terrified of being held to account for the appalling totalitarian dictatorship that has descended onto this country,” she said.
Maayan Jaffe Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Elections Radicalization COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by