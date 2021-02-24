Rapeh Party head: The gov't will not succeed in silencing me

Rapeh party leader and anti-vaccination coercion activist Dr. Arieh Avni slammed the Health Ministry over its decision to revoke his medical license in a statement released on Tuesday.“The Government will not succeed in silencing me,” he said, “or the millions of Israelis who have had enough of the unrelenting threats, lockdowns, and atmosphere of fear employed by the government.” Avni called the decision to revoke his license an interference in the March elections and called to disqualify Health Minister Yuli Edelstein for “abusing his position of power for political gain.”
The decision to revoke his license was made by retired judge Amnon Strashnov following a review of a report submitted to the medical community's disciplinary committee, which listed complaints and gave the recommendation to revoke Avni's license.
Explaining the decision to revoke Avni's license, Strashnov said that his articles published on websites, YouTube, Facebook and elsewhere against the public immunization of the coronavirus pose a danger to public health.
"I did not find any connection between the important value of freedom of expression, as the recipient claims, and the harsh and defamatory expressions he took - without any scientific or academic basis - and all from his fertile and unbridled imagination,” he said.Avni launched his political party at the beginning of this year, naming it Rapeh, which means heal in English.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}He formerly served as a doctor with the Clalit health fund, but was fired for unknown reasons in 2000. Since then, he has been running a private, holistic medical clinic.Avni told The Jerusalem Post in an interview, that the party would be composed of doctors, biologists, neuropathologists and other medical personnel and scientists interested in changing the country’s health system.He stressed that while he has gotten the reputation in some circles for being anti-vaccination, he is not. Rather, he is opposed to methods that coerce or marginalize those individuals who choose not to get jabbed.As such, he said he is against the Health Ministry’s green passport program that would give privileges to those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.“The tremendous backing we are receiving from citizens in sectors across the country show the Israeli people have had enough,” said Rapeh spokesperson Ilana Rachel Daniel. “We want our country back.”"We are heading to Knesset, and this Government is terrified of being held to account for the appalling totalitarian dictatorship that has descended onto this country,” she said. Maayan Jaffe Hoffman contributed to this report.