Rapper Kodak Black releases new album, Bill Israel, while in prison

The new 11-track album includes appearances by Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez and other rappers. Black's last album, Dying to Live, was released in 2018.

Black was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in November 2019 for lying on background check forms for two gun purchases. He is also facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina as he is accused of raping a teenager following a concert in 2016, according to Complex.

The rapper identifies with Judaism though he has not officially converted, his attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ.

In 2017, the rapper announced that he identifies as Hebrew Israelite after studying biblical texts while serving a three-month jail sentence in Florida.

Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.

