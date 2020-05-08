Red Army veterans commemorate VE Day with IFCJ and Matav

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, the day the Soviet Union’s Red Army defeated Nazi Germany, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) coordinator, Nadine Ginu together with the organization, Matav came to celebrate with veterans from the Red Army who currently live in Arad at the Amigor hostel.
Israel Berber, (96) who served in the Red Army and was left disabled after the war, was moved to tears. Adorned with medals and wearing a mask, he said, "I am glad that Israel is not forgetting about us during this time. The Jewish people's investment in victory over the Nazis was significant as well as the fact that on Victory Day they came to celebrate with us." As part of the event, The Fellowship’s coordinator distributed a special gift and flowers to all the veterans.