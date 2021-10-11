Red Hot Chili Peppers Israel-bound in 2023?

American superstars Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading back to Israel in 2023, Live Nation Israel posted on their Facebook page Monday morning.

The alt-rock giants announced a global stadium tour for next year last month that will be the band’s first tour with returning guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

According to Live Nation, the tour will continue into the summer of 2023 and include a Tel Aviv show. “We’ll see you in 2023,” the post said, adorned with an Israeli flag.

The band has had a complex history trying to set up performances in Israel. The band was set to perform in 2001, at the height of the Second Intifada, but cancelled the concert, citing various logistical issues, although it seemed that fear of terrorism and insurance problems were the main factors. They did make it to a 2012 concert, in which they performed for an enthusiastic crowd of 50,000 at Park Hayarkon.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.