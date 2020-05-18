Red Hot Chili Peppers reschedule Israel show for next year

American rock superstars Red Hot Chili Peppers have rescheduled their canceled June 10 appearance in Israel for June 23, 2021. The rock/punk/funksters will headline the Funkyard Tel Aviv Festival at Park Hayarkon.The organizers announced Monday that all tickets sold to this year’s show will be honored. The Chili Peppers are returning to Tel Aviv for the first time since 2012. They performed at the pyramids in Egypt last year.Nick Cave and Morrissey are two other international stars who have announced makeup dates next year for their corona-cancelled tours this year.Also on Monday, a makeup date was announced for American singer/songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi). Her scheduled June show at the Caeserea Amphitheater will take place on June 28, 2021. LP has written songs for Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys and Celine Dion.