The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rehovot council member arrested, allegedly involved in violent robbery

Police are looking into the possibility that the city council member, who owns a rival business in the city, sent the thugs to rob the business.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 26, 2020 22:36
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Police arrested nine suspects, including an unnamed sitting council member of Rehovot municipality, on suspicion of being involved in a violent robbery of an internet cafe in Rehovot last month. According to the investigation, the masked suspects arrived at the business last month, robbed the register and violently assaulted several customers.
Four of the suspects, residents of Ashkelon and Kiryat Malakhi, were brought to the Rishon Lezion District Court on Tuesday, where it was decided that they will remain incarcerated for three more days. The fifth suspect was released to a five-day house arrest
All suspects are reportedly in their 20s and 30s.
As the investigation progressed, and the suspects revealed more details about the background of the incident, police arrested four more suspects, two of whom were released on house arrest for five days and two were brought on Wednesday to the discussion at the Rishon Lezion District Court, where police requested to extend their arrest.
Israel Police released footage from security cameras of the robbery earlier this month, and urged the public to help identify the perpetrators, which is what eventually led them to make the arrests.

During interrogations, the name of a Rehovot city council member came up several times, raising suspicion of his involvement. Despite the sensitive nature of the allegations and the crime committed, police decided to arrest him together with the other suspects on Wednesday. 
The police are looking into the possibility that the city council member, who owns a rival business in the city, sent the thugs to rob the business.


Tags Israel Police rishon lezion Theft Rehovot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by