Israel's one millionth COVID vaccine given to murderer, pictured with Bibi

Some 1,090,000 vaccinations had been administered as of Sunday morning, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2021 10:27
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, visits the one millionth person to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Umm el-Fahm, January 1, 2021 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, visits the one millionth person to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Umm el-Fahm, January 1, 2021
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
A released murder received the one millionth coronavirus vaccine administered in Israel and was photographed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday in Umm al-Fahm, according to KAN news.
Muhammad 'Abd al-Wahhab Jabarin, 66, was convicted of the murder of two people over 20 years ago and served a prison sentence.
Sources in the city told KAN that they were surprised by the decision and guessed that the organizers of the vaccination did not know about Jabarin's past.
In Umm al-Fahm, where the one millionth vaccine was administered, vaccination has been low.
“It is important to me that the Arab public in Israel also vaccinate quickly,” Netanyahu stated on Friday. “This is important because it saves lives.”
Several Arab leaders were not pleased with Netanyahu's performance in the city and said it would be ineffective.
"In Umm al-Fahm, like in all of Arab society, Netanyahu is neither a guest nor welcomed," tweeted MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, who was in the city at the same time as the prime minister. "Netanyahu's coronavirus campaign in Arab society will fail."
Some 1,090,000 vaccinations had been administered as of Sunday morning, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


