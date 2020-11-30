The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel Katz proposes compromise to end budget crisis - report

A spokesman for the finance minister and a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry both said they were unaware of such a compromise.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 12:41
Israel Katz chats with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel Katz chats with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Israel Katz has drafted a compromise that could be used to end the dispute between the Likud and Blue and White over the 2021 state budget, Army Radio reported on Monday.
According to the proposal, the 2020 and 2021 state budgets would be presented together to the cabinet for approval next week and then advanced separately in the Knesset. The 2020 budget would be passed into law by the December 23 deadline and the 2021 budget by February.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is demanding that the 2021 budget be passed by the end of the year.
A spokesman for Katz and a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry both said they were unaware of such a compromise.
Katz will formally present the NIS 426 billion 2021 state budget to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
Another reported possible compromise would have Blue and White agree to extend the deadline for passing the budget in return for a bill that would require Netanyahu to enable the rotation in the Prime Minister's Office to take place next November.
A third compromise idea being floated would be to vote on 90% of the budget by Gantz's deadline of the end of the year but leave part of the budget not passed in order to satisfy Netanyahu.
The coalition agreement states that if Netanyahu initiates an election, Gantz would become caretaker prime minister, except if the government falls over not passing a budget. If the budget is not entirely passed by the end of March, Netanyahu would be caretaker prime minister and elections would be held when he wants them, in June.


Tags Benny Gantz Finance Ministry israel katz
