Residents report Border Police violently evacuate Yitzhar outpost

A journalist from the Yitzhar-based HaKol HaYehudi newspaper is reportedly being blocked from entering the site and police are blocking photographers from capturing footage of the violence, according to HaKol HaYehudi.

One resident was arrested in the clashes. The police reportedly showed the residents an order declaring the Kumi Ori outpost a closed military site.

The Civil Administration destroyed six illegally built settler structures in areas C and B of the West Bank near the settlement of Yitzhar early Wednesday morning. The two structures in Area B were in the Kumi Uri outpost near the Yitzhar settlement.

There has been a history of enforcement action in Kumi Uri, with clashes occurring there between right-wing extremists and security officials. The Civil Administration has also destroyed two illegal modular homes in Kumi Uri in January.

The Yitzhar settlement has decried the Kumi Uri violence, but on Wednesday it charged that the demolitions were a revenge “price tag” attack by the government for past violence in the outpost and in the area of Yitzhar.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.