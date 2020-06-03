Revised COVID-19 guidelines introduced by PM's Office and Health Ministry

In a joint message made by the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Monday, they announced they will be continuing the revised state of emergency regulations which were introduced, adding more emphasis on restricted activities and areas rather than state sponsored home quarantine.The main decisions were in regard to the emergency regulations for restricted activities and areas. It was decided that the number of people allowed in mikvahs, baths used for ritual bathing, at any given time will be the same as the number of people allowed in swimming pools - no more than one person in a space of 6 square meters (instead of up to 3 people at once, as was previously allowed.) These guidelines will remain in effect until Monday, June 15th. As for restricted areas, a designated committee of ministers will be responsible to define an area as a restricted area and will require a majority of votes to do so, as well as the final approval of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. These guidelines will remain in effect until Monday, June 15th. It was also decided that Gantz and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will join the designated committee and participate in its deliberations.Regarding quarantine instructions, citizens returning from abroad will still be required to show proof of a suitable location for self-quarantine and follow previous instructions until Tuesday, June 16th. Individuals who cannot implement home quarantine will continue to be referred to state sponsored hotels in order to prevent the spreading of the virus by those returning from abroad. The Health Ministry called the public "to keep cooperating with the effort of preventing the spread of coronavirus in Israel" and added that "in the past week we've experienced a rise in the scope of new infections in Israel" and that "it's important to keep the three basic rules: physical distancing, wearing a mask and increase personal hygiene habits."