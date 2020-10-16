Right, Orthodox to control WZO

That majority will enable the Right and Orthodox to control key Zionist institutions.

They will then negotiate next week with Blue and White, Yesh Atid and non-Orthodox religious streams to complete building a wall to wall coalition ahead of the Zionist Congress, which will be held virtually starting on Tuesday.

The big winners of the negotiations were Avraham Duvdevani of the religious Zionist World Mizrachi and Likud MK Haim Katz, who will split a five-year term as head of the powerful Keren Kayemet Le'Israel.

Current KKL head Danny Atar fought all night to keep his post, but he failed due in part to Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who refused to back him because he does not believe he is clean.

Blue and White will be offered the chairmanship of Keren Hayesod, the main fundraising arm for Israel outside the United States.

Right-wing and Orthodox groups were set to complete the process of obtaining a majority in the World Zionist Organization for the first time on Friday.