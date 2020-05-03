The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin asks Litzman to allow family visits at disability hostels

The president explained that he is concerned that there may be severe psychological implications due to the coronavirus restrictions.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 3, 2020 11:47
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus February 12, 2019. (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus February 12, 2019.
(photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)
President Reuven Rivlin asked outgoing Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman on Sunday morning that he allow familial visits at mental and physical disability living centers, called "hostels," amid the coronavirus crisis.
"I ask you to take into account the genuine crisis that may be created among those with disabilities who are cut off from their families, and the psychological and physical differences between those living in hostels and homes," Rivlin wrote in a letter to the health minister.
The president explained that he is concerned that there may be severe psychological implications due to the coronavirus restrictions, as some people living in such hostels may be at greater risk from the social distancing and isolation than they would be, as a risk group, of catching the novel virus.
"As we are all experiencing personally at this time, the implications of the health crisis touch us all and are not limited to the physical impact but have harmful social and mental effects because of the important and life-saving necessity of social distancing," he explained. "The psychological difficulty of being distant from those dearest to us becomes a genuine burden for young people and adults with a range of physical and mental disabilities who are not always able to grasp the new situation in which we find ourselves.
"The confusion and anxiety we naturally feel are amplified many times over for those who cannot completely understand the situation, and who desperately need human contact and the real presence of their relations and families to relax and to get back their sense of safety," Rivlin concluded.


Tags Reuven Rivlin Ya'acov Litzman illness Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by