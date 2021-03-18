Rivlin invited to speak at joint session of Congress

President Reuven Rivlin may address a joint session of the US Congress, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“This has been under discussion for some time, but it all depends on the coronavirus restrictions,” the spokesman said.

The president was invited by the heads of the Democratic and Republican caucuses in both houses of Congress, Yediot Aharonot’s Itamar Eichner reported.

Rivlin’s term ends in July, so the speech, should it take place, would be before then.

However, it is unclear that a joint session of Congress could even take place, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rivlin is currently on the final leg of a European tour, in which he met with his German, Austrian and French counterparts to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat and the investigation against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken before both houses of Congress three times, a distinction he shares only with former British prime minister Winston Churchill. Other Israeli leaders who have addressed joint sessions of Congress are former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, twice, Shimon Peres and Ehud Olmert, and former president Chaim Herzog.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}