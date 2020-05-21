Rivlin marks the memory of those who died in the Six Day War



President Reuven Rivlin honored the memory of IDF soldiers who died in the Six Day War in 1967 and the following War of Attrition at a ceremony held on Mount Herzl on Thursday.

Rivlin told those present, which included family members of fallen soldiers, that while the coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, “we still cannot embrace you as we would have liked to do,” according to a press release.



"We can't forget the heroism, devotion, comradely spirit, dedication, and sacrifice [of those who fought]," Rivlin said.



“Jerusalem is returning to her children! We, who had fought, felt immense pride,” he added.



Rivlin participated in the war and took part in the Battle of Jerusalem as an intelligence officer in the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.



The Six Day War led to Israel taking over the Gaza Strip and Sinai from Egypt, the West Bank from Jordan and the Golan Heights from Syria.



The war offered Jewish Israelis unlimited access to holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem and Hebron and was lauded by many as a triumph.

