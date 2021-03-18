President Reuven Rivlin is considering flying to the US before his presidency ends in July, according to Yediot Aharonot correspondent Itamar Eichner.
Rivlin's presidency is due to end on July 9th, and according to the report, he plans on speaking in front of the US Congress before he leaves the role.
According to the report, Rivlin was given an invitation by the heads of Senate and the House of Representatives in the US from both sides of the aisle.
He is considering the offer, Eichner claims, but it is unclear if Congress can even meet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
