Rivlin meets with Cypriot president, welcomes decision to open borders

"When the world is in upheaval because of corona, the warm relations between our two countries are more important than ever," said Anastasiades.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 13:36
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin welcomed a decision by Cyprus to adopt the green passport plan to allow travel between Israel and Cyprus during a meeting on Sunday with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Rivlin called on additional countries to adopt the green passport plan.
"In addition to our warm bilateral relations, our strategic trilateral cooperation with Greece, especially in the energy sector, is a key component of regional stability and economic development," added Rivlin. "In light of this close cooperation, we must continue to work together and not let anyone undermine our regional stability. Iran and its terrorist proxies, like Hezbollah, threaten the security not only of Israel, but of all countries in the region, and we must join together to counter these threats.”
Rivlin also took the opportunity to discuss the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a war crimes probe against Israel, saying, "We still see how some international institutions are being hijacked for political purposes. Today, the Palestinians are using the ICC, which was established to deal with the world’s worst crimes, as a political weapon against the State of Israel. I would like to take this opportunity to call on all states to reject these efforts to involve the ICC in a political conflict."
Anastasiades thanked Rivlin, saying "Thank you for your warm remarks. When the world is in upheaval because of corona, the warm relations between our two countries are more important than ever. I would like to express my deep appreciation for Israel’s support of Cyprus at this difficult time."
"I welcome and appreciate the warm relations not only between our two governments, but also between our peoples. We have an ambitious plan of action for cooperation between our countries, and between our diasporas. I would be very happy to welcome you to my country as soon as possible, before the end of your term of office," added Anastasiades.


