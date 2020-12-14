Rivlin, Pope Francis exchange Christmas, Hanukkah greetings amid COVID-19

Amid Hanukkah and in the lead up to Christmas, President Reuven Rivlin spoke on the phone to Pope Francis regarding the celebration of the two winter holidays in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.The two exchanged blessings, with Rivlin wishing Christians worldwide a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, while the pope wished Jews worldwide a happy Hanukkah. Though they do not coincide this year, Hanukkah and Christmas are often associated with one another due to seasonal concurrence and a shared focus on lights, gifts and publicizing the holiday – as well as a focus on large gatherings, which are now nonexistent. However, Rivlin had met with the heads of Christian churches in Israel last month to discuss exactly that, taking into account religious and health requirements so the holidays can be observed safely.Rivlin concluded the call by thanking the pope for his friendship and invited him to help inaugurate the Land of the Monasteries project. The project promotes tourism in the area of monasteries and churches near the Jordan River, where Christian tradition says Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.
