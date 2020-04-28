Rivlin reminisces about establishment of Israel ahead of Independence Day

President Reuven Rivlin reminisced about the establishment of the State of Israel when he was a child in light of Israel's Independence Day on Wednesday, calling on the Israeli people to stay strong as they are put in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of the holiday."Who would have believes that 72 years have already passed?" Rivlin said in his statement. He said that the time just before the establishment of the state when he was a child is "deeply engrained" in his memory. He said, "I remember the reports from the UN General Assembly on 29th November 1947, the dancing, how Jerusalem immediately became a battlefield, the siege on the city, the emotional announcement of the establishment of the state on 15 May 1948, 5 Iyyar 5708, mixed with the news that Gush Etzion had fallen, and later that the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem had fallen, and then the ceasefire agreements."Rivlin explained that Jerusalem was conflicted, both with joy and fear. "We felt the fragility of the moment, alongside the history we were living though," he stated. "At every stage, in those joyful and festive days of independence, and in the harder and sadder times, we always had an Israeli ‘togetherness.’ We grieved together and we celebrated together.""On Yom Haatzmaut, in the shadow of the [virus] and its victims, and the economic crisis, we must not give up on our ‘togetherness,’" he continued. "We must not and we will not. We are happy and excited together, despite the distance."Rivlin said that the State of Israel "is a miracle and a wonder," adding that "we have created a rich and diverse culture and become a country with a world-class reputation in development and invention, entrepreneurship and technology, medicine, research and science. We have proved that we are an ancient people but also a modern one. A people that draws strength, values and belief from such ancient tradition. A people that knows how to develop, renew, to dare and to dream – yes, sometimes to be impertinent – every day."He concluded from this that "that is why even on this Independence Day, there is no one like the Israeli people."In terms of solidarity, mutual obligation, the willingness to give and to extend a helping hand, there is no one like us," he continued. "These days require those who can, to reach out to those of lesser ability. It is the Israeli spirit that helps us grow from the crises we face, to grow time and again, stronger than ever."Rivlin finished his statement by calling on the Israeli people, who will be entering lockdown throughout Independence Day much like the one on the eve of the Passover holiday, to buy local: "To choose Israeli industry and agriculture again, to support the self-employed and the small businesses, to strengthen the Israeli economy."He explained that "the way we deal with this crisis, all the sectors of our society, all the groups and strands, will show that the Israeli spirit can overcome this challenge, too. This is the spirit that will lead us to many more wonderful Yom Haatzmaut celebrations, with the hope that they will be days of health, prosperity and social solidarity.In a video message for Israeli communities in the country and abroad, Rivlin said, "While this year's celebration may be different, no virus could keep us from celebrating the miracle of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel. And although we cannot be together this year, this crisis has made us feel, more than ever, that we are one family with shared history, shared value, and shared destiny." He reminded viewers that "this is not the first time that we are celebrating Yom Haatzmaut (Independence Day) in a time of great challenges. Again and again, we have faced great dangers and threats, but our people's determination and solidarity allowed us to overcome every challenge and the State of Israel grew into a strong democracy."This same determination and solidarity will allow us to overcome the great challenges of corona, as well," he continued. "I look forward to celebrating with all of you next year in Jerusalem," he concluded, alluding to the famous "L'shana Haba'ah" phrase sung at the end of the Passover Seder, referring to the Jewish wish to return to a rebuilt Jerusalem."Chag Atzmaut Sameach, Happy Independence Day, my dear friends! Chag Atzmaut Sameach, Israel!”Rivlin faced serious backlash within the Israeli community after admitting to breaking coronavirus restrictions during the Passover lockdown, allowing his daughter and her family to make an exception and to come to his home to celebrate the holiday. One week later, on the second holiday of Passover, Rivlin apologized once more and tweeted a photograph showing him in a video conference, rather than in person, with his family.