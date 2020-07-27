Rivlin to protesters: The right to protest is a treasured value

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the ongoing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to Haifa on Monday. Rivlin told Israelis that “the right to protest is a treasured value in our democratic culture; it must not be harmed. It is one of the values on which the Jewish and democratic state, which is so dear to us all, is based.”coronavirus crisis in Israel.Thousands gathered on Saturday night in front of Netanyahu’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem describing the current government as “detached and failing” and calling on Netanyahu to resign immediately.A total of 12 people were arrested on Saturday night.“Along with the right of protest is the prohibition of any kind of violence," Rivlin continued. "Violence and incitement are not, and will not be, tolerated. Those who incite, those who call for violence, those who raise a hand against the protesters, must and will be dealt with by law enforcement officials to the fullest extent of the law.”The president also made a direct address to the protesters, saying, "If you have decided to join a protest, any protest, to support any idea – I call on you, please, make sure to do so in a way that keeps safe distances and preserves public order, is in coordination with the police and respects the State of Israel."Tamar Beeri contributed to this article.Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets throughout the country in the past few weeks to express dissatisfaction at the way Netanyahu has handled the ongoing