Rivlin visits IDF snow mountain patrol Alpinist unit on Mount Hermon

President Reuven Rivlin visited the Mount Hermon military base and met with the soldiers of the IDF's Alpinist unit on Wednesday.The president was briefed on the snowy sector and spoke with OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram and commander of the Alpinist unit Lt.-Col. (res.) Menachem Folk to be updated on the operational challenges across the command. “We Jerusalemites wait all year for white flakes. For us, snow is something out of the ordinary, an excuse to party. But for you, it’s work,” said the president.Rivlin made his way up the mountain to the alpinists' hut by Snow Cat to speak to the unit soldiers and offer a few words of encouragement, as well as his thanks.“The peaks of the Hermon are not snowy all year round, but the threats we face are a constant presence," Rivlin said. "We must be ready for any scenario and to protect our borders whatever the weather." "We cannot leave any point vulnerable, in any circumstance. During our history we have been surprised more than once," he continued. "The right way to do things is to be ready for anything, not to say 'it'll be okay,' but to predict any surprise and to make sure Israelis are safe. "You, 'the Mountain Patrol,' an elite reserve unit, are responsible for a sensitive point, the triple border with Lebanon and Syria. You ensure the security of the Hermon when it is covered in snow," Rivlin concluded.
The alpine soldiers are reservists in the IDF. The president thanked their dedication and the sacrifices their families make.Following his tour of Mount Hermon, Rivlin visited the Kinneret Innovation Center KIC at the Kinneret Academic College, which was created as a joint initiative between the college and the agricultural divisions of the local kibbutzim and moshavim.He was briefed on agricultural-technology such as drones to herd cattle, a device that's powered by water flow and vegetable-based preservatives."You spotted an important global trend – the future is in agro-tech, agriculture and technology," Rivlin said. "By bringing them together, the State of Israel can make a real contribution to food security in many countries. This is a wonderful opportunity for humanity to fight global hunger and want. Tikkun Olam in action."