Rocket barrages from Gaza continue to slam into Israel Sunday

Hamas rocket barrages on southern and central Israel continued throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday morning with almost 300 projectiles launched at Israel, 120 on Saturday overnight alone. No injuries were reported due to direct hits or shrapnel in the barrage on Saturday night or Sunday morning, although 10 people were injured while running to bomb shelters. Magen David Adom treated 66 people injured by rocket fire while seeking shelter, and in Jewish-Arab riots between Saturday and early Sunday morning and 282 people since Monday. Some 36 people were injured while seeking shelter or suffered trauma and anxiety. They were treated at Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital between Friday and Sunday morning. All but two were released and all are in good condition. In Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center, 6 people were treated, some of whom were injured while seeking shelter and one of whom were injured in Arab-Jewish clashes in Lod.
On Saturday, a man was killed in the central city of Ramat Gan after Hamas fired a volley of close to 30 rockets at central Israel in a large afternoon barrage on the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas.Hamas said it launched the barrage towards Tel Aviv in response to "the massacre of women and children at the Shati refugee camp."
The airstrike on the Shati refugee camp killed ten people including eight children. The IDF said that the strike was against an apartment that "serves as terror infrastructure" for Hamas. "The IDF takes precautions to minimize possible harm to civilians during its military activities," the statement added.Other rockets fell in the Arab-Israeli town of Taibe and others near the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Tulkarem.Shrapnel also fell near the Safari in Ramat Gan.The afternoon barrage came after Air Defense Artillery soldiers downed a drone armed with explosive devices that crossed into Israel from Gaza, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.Buildings and cars in Israel sustained direct hits from rockets launched from the Gaza Strip during salvos overnight Friday and Saturday morning in the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas.Close to 300 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip between 7AM on Saturday until 9 p.m. with about 40 of them falling short into the Gaza Strip. Dozens of other rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.Over 2,000 rockets have been launched from the Hamas-run enclave since the start of the fighting on Monday.