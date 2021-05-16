The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rocket barrages from Gaza continue to slam into Israel Sunday

Rocket sirens sounded in parts of the West Bank, in central and southern Israel and near Netanya.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2021 09:38
Yehushua El-Gazar uses his mobile phone outside his house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel May 15, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Yehushua El-Gazar uses his mobile phone outside his house that was damaged following a rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel in the city of Sderot, southern Israel May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Hamas rocket barrages on southern and central Israel continued throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday morning with almost 300 projectiles launched at Israel, 120 on Saturday overnight alone. 
No injuries were reported due to direct hits or shrapnel in the barrage on Saturday night or Sunday morning, although 10 people were injured while running to bomb shelters.
Magen David Adom treated 66 people injured by rocket fire while seeking shelter, and in Jewish-Arab riots between Saturday and early Sunday morning and 282 people since Monday.
Some 36 people were injured while seeking shelter or suffered trauma and anxiety. They were treated at Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital between Friday and Sunday morning. All but two were released and all are in good condition. In Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center, 6 people were treated, some of whom were injured while seeking shelter and one of whom were injured in Arab-Jewish clashes in Lod.
For live updates of rocket attacks read here
For more on operations in Gaza read here
For more on civil unrest in Israel read here
For more on political reactions read here
For more on the diplomatic response read here

On Saturday, a man was killed in the central city of Ramat Gan after Hamas fired a volley of close to 30 rockets at central Israel in a large afternoon barrage on the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas.
Hamas said it launched the barrage towards Tel Aviv in response to "the massacre of women and children at the Shati refugee camp."
The airstrike on the Shati refugee camp killed ten people including eight children. The IDF said that the strike was against an apartment that “serves as terror infrastructure” for Hamas. “The IDF takes precautions to minimize possible harm to civilians during its military activities,” the statement added.
Other rockets fell in the Arab-Israeli town of Taibe and others near the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Tulkarem.
Shrapnel also fell near the Safari in Ramat Gan.
The afternoon barrage came after Air Defense Artillery soldiers downed a drone armed with explosive devices that crossed into Israel from Gaza, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Buildings and cars in Israel sustained direct hits from rockets launched from the Gaza Strip during salvos overnight Friday and Saturday morning in the sixth day of fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas.
Close to 300 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip between 7AM on Saturday until 9 p.m. with about 40 of them falling short into the Gaza Strip. Dozens of other rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
Over 2,000 rockets have been launched from the Hamas-run enclave since the start of the fighting on Monday.


Tags Gaza Rocket Attack rocket attack on israel Rocket Alert Operation Guardians of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by