Ron Huldai cancels attendance at Rabin memorial due to Yair Lapid speech

Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai announced he would be canceling his attendance and speech at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial service after it was announced that he would not be the only speaker. Walla reported. He had understood that he was to be the sole speaker, but opposition leader Yair Lapid will also speak at the event. Sources close to Huldai have said that he had been told the event not associated with any political party, and that the only other person due to be there would be Rabin's daughter, Dalia Rabin. When the nature of the event was made clear, he decided to cancel.However, another source told N12 that the real reason for Huldai's absence was not that the ceremony had become political, but because he found out he would not be the central speaker in the event.The ceremony, held to mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, was to be held on Wednesday but had to be delayed due to adverse weather conditions. It will be held on Saturday night instead.
