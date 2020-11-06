The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ron Huldai cancels attendance at Rabin memorial due to Yair Lapid speech

Sources close to Huldai have said that the reason that the reason for the cancellation was that he had been told that this was an event not associated with any political party.

By OMRI RON  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 19:28
Incumbent Tel Aviv mayor and candidate Ron Huldai and his wife cast their votes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Incumbent Tel Aviv mayor and candidate Ron Huldai and his wife cast their votes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai announced he would be canceling his attendance and speech at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial service after it was announced that he would not be the only speaker. Walla reported.
He had understood that he was to be the sole speaker, but opposition leader Yair Lapid will also speak at the event. 
Sources close to Huldai have said that he had been told the event not associated with any political party, and that the only other person due to be there would be Rabin's daughter, Dalia Rabin. When the nature of the event was made clear, he decided to cancel.
However, another source told N12 that the real reason for  Huldai's absence was not that the ceremony had become political, but because he found out he would not be the central speaker in the event.
The ceremony, held to mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, was to be held on Wednesday but had to be delayed due to adverse weather conditions. It will be held on Saturday night instead.



