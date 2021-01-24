Ron Huldai: We are ready to reopen all the cultural institutions today

We are ready to open all the cultural institutions, including the theaters, museums and concert halls today, for those who were vaccinated twice,” Said Tel Aviv’s Mayor Ron Huldai in a press event held this morning at TAMA (Tel Aviv Museum of Art). Huldai refused to answer any questions, saying this was not a political press conference .

“It has been a whole year that our cultural institutions are closed. We presented our roadmap for opening them to the government and we are happy to announce that the government has said that it intends on opening them within two weeks,” he added saying that there is no need to wait and institutions can be opened today. “there are more than a million people who already got two vaccinations and can participate in cultural events with no danger of infecting or contracting Corona. “

“Our citizens are yearning for culture – they want to go to the museum, theater and concerts,” He said and explained that the idea is to let in only those with a certificate enter the museum and theater.

“This roadmap can be applied also to sport events and commerce,” he added.

“Everyone at the museum – visitors and workers, will only be people who were vaccinated twice,’ Said the museum’s CEO Tania Coen-Uzieli. “This includes all personnel - security and others,” she added. “We will make sure that people maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times,” he added.

The Tel Aviv municipality has been supporting the cultural centers within the city for over a year, and Huldai said it was high time those laces were opened to the public, using precaution and according to the strictest conditions.”

Presenting an exhibition of works by Alexander Calder, the Museum’s CEO Tania Uzieli-Coen said that this is the first one-man show of this important artist in Israel. ”We cannot wait for the museum to open again for the public. And we continue to work and get ready,“ she said.

The next –door Cameri Theater joined the event presenting a new play –”Corona Stories”, written by several writers. “The theater will open small plays, with 1-2 actors, and everyone, both on and off stage, will be only people who were vaccinated twice and have a certificate,” Said the theater’s representative.