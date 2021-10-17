Rosh Hashanah Recipes

Nectarine salad, endive, pistachio cream, chicken livers, tamarind, and late summer greens

Ingredients:

500 grams clean chicken livers

300 grams nectarines, cut into sixths

200 grams fresh figs cut into quarters

4 endives separated into leaves

100 grams unsweetened pistachio puree

50 grams peeled and roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped

50 grams tamarind liquid

50 grams fresh ginger

4 tablespoons honey (2 tablespoons for seasoning the livers and two tablespoons for vinaigrette)

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1/2 cup olive oil

¼ cup brandy or cognac

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

Handful of basil leaves

Greens: arugula, rocket, mustard, mizuna (or whatever you find)

Sea salt to taste

Grated black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Preparation of livers: Season the livers with a bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper and grill until 70 percent cooked. Heat a heavy skillet with a bit of olive oil and continue to roast the livers for another 30 seconds. Carefully pour in the cognac and tilt the pan slightly so that the flame ignites the hot alcohol. Wait for the flame to subside and season with honey and thyme. Place on a cool tray to stop the cooking process. Cut each liver in half.

Preparation of pistachio tahini:

In a deep bowl, mix the pistachio puree with cold water until a delicate and soft texture is obtained (exactly just like tahini)

Preparation of vinaigrette:

Place the tamarind, honey, ginger, chili, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a bowl, mix and set aside.

Serving Instructions:

Pour the pistachio cream on the bottom of the plate, and arrange the nectarines, figs, endive, livers, along with many greens on top. Season with a bit of salt and pepper, sprinkle the chopped pistachios, drizzle with the vinaigrette, and serve immediately.

Chicken breast with soy, honey, and garlic, sweet potato baked in white miso, chutney, quince zucchini and mini-broccoli

Ingredients:

4 pcs chicken breast

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

4 cloves chopped garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 limes for juice and grating

2 lemongrass stalks finely chopped

A handful of basil leaves

1 tablespoon fresh, finely chopped fresh ginger

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 pcs medium sweet potatoes washed but unpeeled

500 grams coarse salt

50 grams dark miso paste

70 grams powdered sugar

3 grams of the five spices

4 granny smith apples peeled and cut into sixths

¼ cup pomegranate syrup

3 cardamom berries

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup cognac

Sea salt

Ground black pepper

For serving:

Broccoli florets

Chicken preparation:

Mix all ingredients for the marinade, and marinate the chicken breast for two hours (refrigerated).

Preheat oven to 200 C°/400 F°. At the same time, heat a heavy pan with a bit of olive oil and sear the breast until golden on both sides. Transfer to a roasting pan and place in the oven for another 3 minutes. Remove and let the chicken breast rest for about 5 minutes. Cut in half lengthwise and arrange on a serving plate.

Sweet potatoes:

Preheat oven to 220 C°/425 F°. Sprinkle the coarse salt on a baking sheet, place the sweet potatoes on the salt, and roast for about 45 minutes or until ready (do not soften too much). Cool slightly, peel, and cut the edges. Cut each sweet potato into 2-3 rolls and place them on a baking sheet.

Mix the miso with the powdered sugar and the five spices and spread a generous layer on the part of the sweet potato facing up. Transfer to a preheated oven at 220 C°/425 F° on grill mode for a few minutes to caramelize the glaze of the miso, and place directly on the serving plate.

Apple:

Heat a heavy skillet with a bit of olive oil and the dry spices and add the apples, cut into eighths, and brown for about a minute. Add the cognac to the pan and heat the alcohol until the heat subsides. Add honey, salt, and pepper and transfer to a serving plate.

Serving Instructions:

Sprinkle with the broccoli florets, drizzle with a bit of olive oil and serve.

Veal spare ribs roasted in honey, lemongrass, garlic, ginger, Japanese eggplant, broccoli, bok choy, and Thai beans

Ingredients:

1.5 kg spareribs on the bone cut like asado

200 grams honey

5 pcs finely chopped lemongrass

3 onions with the peel thoroughly washed, cut into quarters

2 carrots, washed well, coarsely chopped with their skins

5 coarsely chopped celery stalks

1 leek coarsely, washed well, coarsely chopped

2 halved garlic heads

1 bunch of thyme

50 grams of ginger halved on its peel

2 cinnamon sticks

5 cardamom beans

3 star anise

1 bottle of dry red wine

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 pcs Japanese eggplant peeled and cut lengthwise

400 grams broccoli separated into coarse pieces

300 grams Thai beans

4 pieces of halved bok choy

Thai basil

Sauce:

100 grams roasted peeled peanuts

4 pieces of lime for juice and grating

4 cloves of garlic grated

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup of olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Preparation:

Ribs:

Heat a heavy saucepan with a bit of oil and brown the ribs well on the sides. Remove the piece from the pot and brown the root vegetables inside it. Return the meat to the pot with the vegetables, add the rest of the ingredients and pour in the wine. Bring to a boil and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes. Add water until the meat is almost completely covered. Cover and transfer for 4 hours to an oven preheated to 170 C°/325 F°. Remove the ribs from the pot, strain the liquids and reduce until a flavorful, thick, and balanced sauce remains. Keep the sauce for serving.

Vegetables:

Dip the bok choy in boiling salted water for about a minute and cool in ice water

Dip the Thai beans and the broccoli in the same way.

Immediately before serving: Heat a heavy skillet with a little oil and sauté the greens lightly for a minute.

Eggplant: Season the eggplant with a little olive oil and salt and roast in an oven preheated to 200 C°/400 F° for about 10 minutes.

Sauce: Mix all the ingredients, including the peanuts and pour over the prepared vegetables

Serving Instructions:

Immediately before serving: Heat the piece of meat in a roasting pan in an oven preheated to 220 C°/425 F° in grill mode and serve with the heated sauce.

Arrange the piece of meat and the vegetables and eggplants next to it, with their seasoning liquid, pour the sauce, sprinkle with basil, and serve.

A bowl of steamed rice can be added on the side.

Qatayef with veal and hot spices, pine nuts, spinach, apple and honey, lime vinaigrette, soy- pomegranate syrup, and chili

Ingredients:

Qatayef:

225 grams flour

75 grams semolina

Half a teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 flat teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon dry yeast

500 grams warm water



1 liter of canola oil for frying

50 grams ground Persian lemon powder

50 grams powdered sugar

600 grams of ground veal

2 thinly sliced ​​onions

A bit of cinnamon, cardamom, baharat, star anise, garlic powder, chili flakes, and nutmeg

50 grams pine nuts

A bunch of chopped parsley

¼ cup of olive oil

A handful of Baladi spinach finely chopped

100 grams of dried apples cut into strips

honey

Salt and pepper to taste

sauce

¼ cup pomegranate juice

¼ cup of fresh lime juice

½ cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon chili flakes

3 tablespoons olive oil

Preparation:

Preparation of Qatayef:

Mix all the ingredients into a homogeneous batter and leave covered for about an hour to rise. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-low heat. Form a pancake made only on the lower side (the upper side is still slightly wet), transfer to a work surface with the side not fried upwards. Place a heaping tablespoon of the filling and fold in half to close. Tighten around the edges and refrigerate until served. When serving, heat oil to 180 degrees and fry for 3 minutes until golden, soak and dust with the ground Persian lemon mixture and powdered sugar.

Filling:

In a heavy saucepan, sauté the onion until lightly golden together with the pine nuts, add the minced meat and the dry spices and cook for about 5 minutes until the meat is fully cooked. Add the rest of the ingredients, season, and cool.

Sauce:

Mix the sauce ingredients and serve in a saucepan next to the fried Qatayef.