The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rumors keep Arabs away from vaccination centers

According to unofficial figures, only three percent of the Arabs citizens received the vaccine in the past week.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 16:36
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
The Arab citizens remain wary of the vaccine against COVID-19 and that’s why a small percentage have taken the shot, Professor Masad Barhoum, Director of the Western Galilee Medical Center told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
“The fear exists among the general public, Arabs and Jews alike, that there is something wrong with the vaccination,” he said. “But the fear is much bigger among the Arabs than the Jews.”
Professor Barhoum said that during his communication with some of the leaders of the Arab community, including mayors, he discovered that even they were afraid to receive the vaccine. “I had to explain to them what the vaccination means,” he said. “I had to explain to them that there was no danger in taking the vaccine.”
According to unofficial figures, only three percent of the Arabs citizens received the vaccine in the past week.
“The fear of the Arab public is unjustified,” Professor Barhoum added, urging the Arab citizens to get the shot as soon as possible. “The vaccination is very safe. It may cause an allergic reaction or some pain, but this will go away within 24 hours.”
He pointed out that Jewish citizens have been going to Arab villages and cities to be vaccinated because they don’t have to wait in line due to the low turnout of the Arabs. “The vaccination centers are empty,” Professor Barhoum noted. “I’m afraid by time the Arabs wake up it will be too late.”
The green card issued to those who are inoculated enable them to go to restaurants and travel abroad, he said. “When the Arab see that they can’t enter a restaurant or travel abroad, then they will ask to be vaccinated.”
Professor Barhoum said that he does not believe that the low turnout in the Arab sector was a result of lack of confidence in the government. “Some people are saying that COVID-19 is a conspiracy, while others are saying that the vaccination is also a conspiracy,” he said. “This is nonsense and most people know that this is empty talk. Some people are afraid of the vaccine itself, although it’s very safe. Unfortunately, when we finally wake up, some of us will accuse the government of failing to give us the vaccine.”
Umm al-Fahem Mayor Samir Mahameed said that rumors circulating on social media and WhatsApp have scared many Arabs.
“Unfortunately, some people are posting incorrect information and fake news about the vaccination,” he told the Post, noting that 55% of Umm al-Fahem residents over the age of 60 have received the vaccine. “They are scaring the people, and that’s why we are waging a campaign to raise awareness regarding the importance of receiving the vaccine.”
Mahameed said that as part of the effort to convince residents of his city to receive the vaccine, he sent voice messages to many people urging them to get the shot. In addition, all the local health care providers have been directly contacting residents to invite them to receive the vaccine, he added.
According to the mayor, the Ministry of Health uses Telegram to relay messages to the public concerning the vaccination process, but many Arabs do not have access to the cloud-based, instant messaging, video calling service.
“My message to the Arab public is that you have nothing to fear,” Mahameed said. “I have taken the vaccine and there’s nothing to fear.”
MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) on Wednesday posted a photo of herself on Twitter while being vaccinated. She too called on the Arabs not to be afraid and to hurry up and receive the shot.  


Tags Arab Israeli Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by