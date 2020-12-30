Rumors keep Arabs away from vaccination centers

The Arab citizens remain wary of the vaccine against COVID-19 and that’s why a small percentage have taken the shot, Professor Masad Barhoum, Director of the Western Galilee Medical Center told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.“The fear exists among the general public, Arabs and Jews alike, that there is something wrong with the vaccination,” he said. “But the fear is much bigger among the Arabs than the Jews.” Professor Barhoum said that during his communication with some of the leaders of the Arab community, including mayors, he discovered that even they were afraid to receive the vaccine. “I had to explain to them what the vaccination means,” he said. “I had to explain to them that there was no danger in taking the vaccine.”According to unofficial figures, only three percent of the Arabs citizens received the vaccine in the past week.“The fear of the Arab public is unjustified,” Professor Barhoum added, urging the Arab citizens to get the shot as soon as possible. “The vaccination is very safe. It may cause an allergic reaction or some pain, but this will go away within 24 hours.”He pointed out that Jewish citizens have been going to Arab villages and cities to be vaccinated because they don’t have to wait in line due to the low turnout of the Arabs. “The vaccination centers are empty,” Professor Barhoum noted. “I’m afraid by time the Arabs wake up it will be too late.”The green card issued to those who are inoculated enable them to go to restaurants and travel abroad, he said. “When the Arab see that they can’t enter a restaurant or travel abroad, then they will ask to be vaccinated.”
Professor Barhoum said that he does not believe that the low turnout in the Arab sector was a result of lack of confidence in the government. "Some people are saying that COVID-19 is a conspiracy, while others are saying that the vaccination is also a conspiracy," he said. "This is nonsense and most people know that this is empty talk. Some people are afraid of the vaccine itself, although it's very safe. Unfortunately, when we finally wake up, some of us will accuse the government of failing to give us the vaccine."Umm al-Fahem Mayor Samir Mahameed said that rumors circulating on social media and WhatsApp have scared many Arabs."Unfortunately, some people are posting incorrect information and fake news about the vaccination," he told the Post, noting that 55% of Umm al-Fahem residents over the age of 60 have received the vaccine. "They are scaring the people, and that's why we are waging a campaign to raise awareness regarding the importance of receiving the vaccine."Mahameed said that as part of the effort to convince residents of his city to receive the vaccine, he sent voice messages to many people urging them to get the shot. In addition, all the local health care providers have been directly contacting residents to invite them to receive the vaccine, he added.According to the mayor, the Ministry of Health uses Telegram to relay messages to the public concerning the vaccination process, but many Arabs do not have access to the cloud-based, instant messaging, video calling service."My message to the Arab public is that you have nothing to fear," Mahameed said. "I have taken the vaccine and there's nothing to fear."MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) on Wednesday posted a photo of herself on Twitter while being vaccinated. She too called on the Arabs not to be afraid and to hurry up and receive the shot.
התחסנתי. אני קוראת לכל הציבור, ובייחוד לציבור הערבי, לצאת להתחסן בשביל הבריאות של כולנו.— MK Aida Touma-Sliman (@AidaTuma) December 30, 2020
تطعمت الآن. أدعو كافة المواطنين، وبالأخص المواطنين العرب، أن يذهبوا ويتطعموا من أجل سلامتنا جميعًا. pic.twitter.com/sOC15tcDcf