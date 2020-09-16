The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Russian-born internet investor Yuri Milner donates $10 million to Wharton

"We are thrilled by the foundation's commitment to supporting the best and brightest MBA candidates from the Israeli community," said Wharton Dean Erika James.

By TNS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 12:44
Russian-Israeli hi-tech billionaire and philanthropist Yuri Milner (photo credit: STEVE JENNINGS/GETTY IMAGES FOR BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE/AFP)
Russian-Israeli hi-tech billionaire and philanthropist Yuri Milner
(photo credit: STEVE JENNINGS/GETTY IMAGES FOR BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE/AFP)
Russian businessman and Internet investor Yuri Milner is donating $10 million to the Wharton School to create scholarships for Israeli MBA students, the University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.
Milner, who made his first Silicon Valley investments with money from a well-connected Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov, has become an internationally-known venture capitalist. He co-founded Internet company Mail.ru, which went public in 2010. In 2011 Wired magazine called Milner "the world's most successful investor in social media."
On Tuesday, Milner and his wife Julia made a $10 million commitment to create the Friends of Israel MBA Fund. This new fellowship will provide full-tuition financial support to Israeli MBA students at the Wharton School.
"Yuri's philanthropy has been as visionary as his distinguished business career. He is one of the founders of the acclaimed Breakthrough Prize, which recognizes pioneering achievements in the sciences," said Penn President Amy Gutmann in a press release.
The Friends of Israel MBA Fund will provide full tuition over the course of the two-year Wharton MBA program for over 60 students over the next decade. The fellowship is eligible to those who have completed Israeli military service, attended an Israeli undergraduate institution, or worked at an Israeli company.
"We are thrilled by the foundation's commitment to supporting the best and brightest MBA candidates from the Israeli community," said Wharton Dean Erika James.
"My hope is that this scholarship will support talented individuals to look beyond the horizon and pursue their vision of what the world can be, and that the state of Israel will benefit from the expertise in business and entrepreneurship that Wharton program graduates will bring back home," Milner said in the release.
Born in Russia, Milner is an Israeli citizen living in the Bay Area in California. Now 58, he studied theoretical physics at Moscow State University before attending Wharton in the 1990s. He went on to found DST Global, Russia's leading technology investment firm, with a portfolio that included early stakes in Facebook, Twitter, Groupon and other prominent internet companies.
Those early investments in Facebook and Twitter were fueled by hundreds of millions of dollars from a Kremlin-backed bank and the investment firm of a major Russian natural gas company, the New York Times reported in 2017.
Milner was also a keynote speaker at the Wharton MBA Graduation Ceremony in 2017.
In July 2015, together with physicist Stephen Hawking, Milner launched the $100 million Breakthrough Listen initiative to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and in April 2016 launched Breakthrough Starshot _ a $100 million research and engineering program to develop space travel. All these initiatives were funded by the Breakthrough Foundation established by Yuri and Julia Milner.
In 2017, the Paradise Papers  revealed that the Russian tycoon poured millions of dollars into social media websites Facebook and Twitter, helped by VTB, a Russian state-controlled bank. The documents also showed Milner invested $850,000 in a real estate firm co-founded by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
Milner graduated from Moscow State University with a degree in theoretical physics in 1985.


Tags Israel school Donations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by