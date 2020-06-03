The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
South African lone soldier slams IDF for withholding coronavirus grant

The soldier, former paratrooper Shiron Eisenberg, deserves a special grant from the IDF to help him with his rent during the coronavirus outbreak – he never got it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2020 16:31
IDF Nahal troops complete Gaza war simulation (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Nahal troops complete Gaza war simulation
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Former IDF lone soldier Shiron Eisenberg, who served as a paratrooper and recently lost his job in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, took to Twitter on Wednesday, releasing a video asking for help getting the grant he should have already gotten.

“I finished my army service four months ago,” he explained, “and it has been two weeks since I presented the IDF with all the papers needed to get the coronavirus grant to help with the rent.”
He went on to explain he never got the text message meant to inform him he was eligible for the grant, and that the IDF did not even confirm that they received the papers he submitted.
“After I sent [the papers] a thousand times, they have a new excuse each time. They don’t know what happened, they don’t know what the status of the request is, it's all being looked at.”
Appealing to the viewers, he said “I really need your help to solve this and progress in the best way to get this grant that was promised.”
Lone soldiers are those who left their family behind in their country of origin when coming to Israel. The government decided on May 13 to offer a grant to the tune of NIS 4,000 to help people in the same situation as Eisenberg.
The video was shared by Army Radio military reporter Tshai Dabush via Twitter with the headline “disgraceful.”
“Even now, the desk clerks at the Defense Ministry refuse to approve [this grant] for him,” he wrote.


