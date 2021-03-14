The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sa'ar security increased after Likud violence at rally

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's challenger accused him of sending the activists to harm the rally.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 14, 2021 10:24
Gideon Sa'ar (photo credit: Courtesy)
Gideon Sa'ar
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The New Hope Party increased the security around its leader Gideon Sa'ar on Sunday, following altercations with dozens of Likud activists who came to a New Hope rally at Moshav Azarya in the Gezer Regional Council on Saturday night.
The Likud activists surrounded Sa'ar's car and tried to harm it. They threw eggs and other projectiles at New Hope supporters, one of whom had to be evacuated by ambulance. The Likud activists called the New Hope supporters names, including traitor, using loudspeakers to disrupt the rally.
Saar accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sending the activists to harm the rally. But he said the fact that it was his party's event that was targeted was a sign that Netanyahu was taking New Hope seriously as a threat to his leadership.
"There has been no condemnation by Netanyahu,"  Sa'ar told KAN Radio on Sunday morning. "Whoever sends bullies to harm a rally and use violence to threaten people feels threatened by us."
Sa'ar said Netanyahu has also not silenced activists at Likud rallies who called him a traitor. He called Netanyahu a "coward" and reiterated his request for a debate.
Netanyahu has not responded to Sa'ar's request. He has said he would debate Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid if he formally declared himself a candidate for prime minister, which he has not done for technical reasons.  
   


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gideon sa'ar Israel Elections 2021
