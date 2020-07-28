The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Safety Net' program approved in Knesset with 67 MKs in favor

The plan will offer state-aid to Israelis hurt by COVID-19's economical impact.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 28, 2020 21:40
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Knesset approved on Tuesday evening "Safety Net" plan championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz with 67 MKs in favor. The plan is coupled with the "Check for Every Citizen" plan which is also expected to be approved.  
Aimed at addressing the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the health measures taken by the government, the Safety Net plan offers an extension of unemployment benefits until June 2021 or until the Central Bureau of Statistics reports unemployment in the country is below 7.5%. In case unemployment goes below 10% the benefits would be decreased to 90%. Those undergoing vocational training will be given full benefits, unlike the previous policy of cutting back one third of the pay. 
Those over the age of 67 who were sent on unpaid leave or fired will be offered an adjustment grant until June 2021. 
Self-employed Israelis who report a decline of 40% in business volume will receive a grant every 60 days of up to NIS 15,000. To ensure the maximum amount of aid is offered, it would be possible to point to either 2019 or 2018 as reference points to the loss of income. It would be possible to ask for compensation for the period beginning in May 2020. 
Businesses that reported a profit of NIS 100 million, NIS 200 million, and up to NIS 400 million per year will also receive scaled aid if they can prove a decline in profits of 40%, 60% or 80%. 
NIS 100 million will be earmarked to aid foundations as, due to the crisis, less donations are available. The qualifications to get the aid will be decided by Katz during the month following the program passing third reading. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israel katz economy Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by