Sara Netanyahu violated coronavirus restrictions prior to Sukkot

The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions when she had a hairdresser visit the prime minister's official residence in order to get a haircut.The visit took place on the eve of Sukkot, and violated the Health Ministry's guidelines, which prohibit visiting another person's house for purposes not specified within the guidelines. Unlike the prime minister who, as a public figure, is entitled to such services due to his public appearances, his wife is not considered as such and is not exempt from the coronavirus guidelines. "Mrs. Sara Netanyahu makes sure to closely follow the Health Ministry's guidelines," a source close to her said in response to the claims."She has not left her house during the lockdowns and continues working at her job as a child psychologist through phone and Zoom calls. Netanyahu makes sure that everyone in her house wears a mask at all times, including employees. She has kept to these rules both on Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot, and during Yom Kippur she prayed at the street near her house," the source said. "Anyone visiting the Prime Minister's Residence knows that Mrs. Netanyahu not only wears a mask herself, but asks everyone to do so, and that is the message she wanted to give the public as well," the source continued. "Prior to Sukkot, Sara participated in a public service video where she called on the public to begin wearing masks," the source said. "Since she is a public figure and this is a public service video, she assumed she could use the barber's services, as is accustomed on TV channels. Mrs. Netanyahu and the hairdresser wore both a mask and gloves while in the same room, and she even asked him to avoid conversation as a cautionary measure."