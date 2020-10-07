The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sara Netanyahu violated coronavirus restrictions prior to Sukkot

The prime minister's wife had a hairdresser cut her hair at her house, despite guidelines. "Since she is a public figure and this is a public service video, she assumed that she could."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 09:43
Sara Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sara Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions when she had a hairdresser visit the prime minister's official residence in order to get a haircut.
The visit took place on the eve of Sukkot, and violated the Health Ministry's guidelines, which prohibit visiting another person's house for purposes not specified within the guidelines.
Unlike the prime minister who, as a public figure, is entitled to such services due to his public appearances, his wife is not considered as such and is not exempt from the coronavirus guidelines.
"Mrs. Sara Netanyahu makes sure to closely follow the Health Ministry's guidelines," a source close to her said in response to the claims.
"She has not left her house during the lockdowns and continues working at her job as a child psychologist through phone and Zoom calls. Netanyahu makes sure that everyone in her house wears a mask at all times, including employees. She has kept to these rules both on Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot, and during Yom Kippur she prayed at the street near her house," the source said.
"Anyone visiting the Prime Minister's Residence knows that Mrs. Netanyahu not only wears a mask herself, but asks everyone to do so, and that is the message she wanted to give the public as well," the source continued.
"Prior to Sukkot, Sara participated in a public service video where she called on the public to begin wearing masks," the source said. "Since she is a public figure and this is a public service video, she assumed she could use the barber's services, as is accustomed on TV channels. Mrs. Netanyahu and the hairdresser wore both a mask and gloves while in the same room, and she even asked him to avoid conversation as a cautionary measure."   


Tags Sara Netanyahu Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by