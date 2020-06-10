Science Minister Izhar Shay quarantined after aide gets COVID-19

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay put himself in quarantine on Wednesday following an assistant receiving a positive test for Covid-19.

Shay had just finished speaking at a memorial ceremony for murdered soldier Amit Ben Yigal when he got the results.

The minister last saw the aide last Thursday. He was tested for the virus during Sunday's cabinet meeting and tested negative.

But he will take another test on Wednesday. His entire staff will be quarantined for two weeks since the last time they saw the aide.