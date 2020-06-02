Science Ministry planning for EU grant suspension if annexation happens

The Science and Technology Ministry is preparing contingency plans in case the EU suspends research cooperation with Israel, The Jerusalem Post learned on Tuesday.Several EU member states – France, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden – have called to threaten sanctions against Israel if it applies its laws to any part of the West Bank. One punitive action under consideration is suspending scientific research and development cooperation.A source in the Science and Technology Ministry said they are working on their plans in case the government moves forward with sovereignty in the West Bank.The ministry plans to ask individual European states to cooperate on scientific research if the EU will no longer do so.Horizon 2020 is the EU’s biggest research and innovation program ever, reaching almost €80 billion in 2014-2020. Israel received over €1 billion for nearly 1,700 projects as part of the Horizon 2020 program. The agreement between Israel and the EU allowing Israelis to apply for grants stipulates that funding will not be given to projects in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem or the Golan Heights.In 2021, the EU will launch its next scientific research program, called Horizon Europe, which is expected to invest €100 billion in the years 2021-2027. Negotiations between Jerusalem and Brussels on Israel’s participation have been ongoing in recent months.