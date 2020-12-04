Second flight of 'Rock of Israel' immigrants lands in Israel (photos)

The second flight of Operation Rock of Israel landed at Ben-Gurion Airport Friday morning. On it were 120 members of the Falash Mura community from Ethiopia who made aliyah as part of the operation.
The first flight of Operation Rock of Israel brought 316 members of the Falash Mura community from Ethiopia to Israel early on Thursday. Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has spearheaded efforts to bring the remaining Falash Mura members from Ethiopia to Israel and spent time there last week together with members of her ministry and Jewish Agency officials to coordinate the arrival of the 2,000 immigrants who were authorized to make aliyah two months ago.
A 2015 government decision said that all the members of the community should be brought to Israel by the end of this year, but political opposition and bureaucratic problems have facilitated the arrival of only part of the community.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
