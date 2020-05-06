Self-employed workers can now apply for additional financial aid

The Israel Tax Authority opened applications for a second round of grants for self-employed workers early Wednesday morning, promising wider eligibility criteria and payment within "a few days."Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said authorities had decided to adopt an "American model" and significantly cut bureaucratic hurdles. Tax Authority director-general Eran Yaacov said payments would arrive within two days. Those eligible for the grant include self-employed workers and employee-owned businesses whose revenues did not exceed NIS 1 million during the 2018 tax year. Eligible businesses will receive up to 70% of their average monthly revenue, or a maximum of NIS 10,500.Employee-owned businesses will only be able to submit applications from May 18, with the Tax Authority explaining that it requires additional time to prepare suitable eligibility checks.Self-employed workers whose annual revenues stand between NIS 18,000 and NIS 300,000 will be eligible for an additional grant ranging from NIS 700 to NIS 3,025, the Tax Authority said.