Senior Home Front Command officers visit areas impacted by coronavirus

Commander of the Home Front Command , Maj.-Gen Ori Gordin and the Haifa District Commander Col. Elad Adri visited Umm al-Fahm and Nazareth, following the decision to call in the military to contain the spread of the coronavirus , according to a statement by IDF's spokesperson unit.

Both military officials participated in a situation assessment together with heads of local councils to decide the best course of action to reduce the number of infections and stop the spread of infection.

During the visit, the officers were presented with data showing the current success rates in containing the spread, the overall goals and the difficulties the local councils are facing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 996th reserve battalion of the Home Front Command arrived at the "Triangle" area to help the local population as part of the larger efforts to provide assistance in areas where infections rates are high.

Additionally, the military opened a drive-in compound in Daliyat al-Karmel in order to increase the number of coronavirus tests that are being conducted.

