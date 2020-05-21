The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis rule Berland committed sexual violations

Ruling by highly respected rabbinical judges constitutes severe blow to Berland’s standing in ultra-Orthodox world

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 21, 2020 21:41
Rabbi Berland Arrest (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Berland Arrest
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Three highly respected rabbinical judges from the ultra-Orthodox community have through a special court they convened determined that the public should distance themselves from the fraudulent rabbi Eliezer Berland and concluded that he did indeed commit the acts of sexual assault he was convicted of by Israel’s criminal courts.
In a statement issued on Thursday night by the court, the rabbis said that the “severe” sexual crimes and violations of religious law Berland committed “were done,” and accused Berland’s followers of heresy for claiming in public and in writing that the sexual crimes and sins he committed were permitted.
“This is total heresy against the principles of faith and this heresy must be uprooted from our midst,” the rabbis of the special court wrote.
The three rabbis are Rabbi Sriel Rozenberg, the president of the Bnei Brak Rabbinical Court of the late Rabbi Nissim Karelitz; Rabbi Shmuel Eliezer Shtern, a highly respected rabbinical judge and arbiter of Jewish law; and Rabbi Yehudah Fisher, a rabbinical judge on the rabbinical court of the radical ultra-Orthodox Eda Haredit communal organization.
The president and vice president of the Eda Haredit court, Rabbi Yitzhak Tuvia Weiss and Rabbi Moshe Shternboch, both appended their signatures to the ruling as well.
Clear condemnation for Berland has been lacking from the senior echelons of the ultra-Orthodox rabbinic leadership, and the fraudulent rabbi has continued to receive honors such as being driven up to the Western Wall and lighting a bonfire at Meron on Lag Ba’omer.
Senior ultra-Orthodox politicians such as Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov Litzman and Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush have met convivially with Berland since he was convicted in 2016 of indecent assault against two women, ostensibly to convince him to instruct his followers to vote for their party and political candidates.
Despite the criminal conviction against Berland, and additional evidence of his sexual misdemeanors and impropriety, his hardcore followers from the Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov hassidic community originally denied the allegations and said the conviction in Israel’s state courts was not religiously significant.
Even when evidence emerged of Berland’s misdemeanors his followers claimed that what he did was not for sexual gratification and that he was permitted to them, and engaged in slander against witnesses who testified against him.
Because of the ongoing justification of Berland’s crimes by these segments of the ultra-Orthodox community three senior rabbis convened the special rabbinical court to issue a ruling whose authority would be all but unquestioned in the ultra-Orthodox world.
The court began proceedings some 18 months ago and brought in witnesses and complainants against Berland to hear their testimony, including Rabbi Tzvi Tzucker, a son-in-law of Beland, and Rabbi Yom Tov Hashin, a rabbi in the Breslov community who was extremely close to Berland before the allegations against him and his eventual conviction.
The rabbis said in their letter on the matter that “following the request of many people, a special rabbinical court was established to examine the allegations against the leader of the Shuvu Banim community,” wrote the three rabbinical judges in reference to Berland.
“During the courts proceedings, explicit testimony and proofs of deeds of the most severe nature that should not be done were received,” the rabbis continued.
“It is clear that accordance with our holy Torah, a person who seeks to protect himself will distance himself from someone who does not observe the strictures around the three most serious sins.”
The “three most serious sins” are murder, idolatry, and illicit sexual relations, and it was to the latter the rabbis were referring.


Tags rabbi orthodox jews sexual assault sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana takes the reins of a police force in need of overhaul By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El On Jerusalam Day, the city's Arabs and Jews remain divided By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by