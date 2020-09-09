The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Serbia won’t move embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo

Serbia’s agreement said that they, too, would open an embassy in Jerusalem. Earlier this year, Serbia announced that it would open a trade office in the capital.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 11:11
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation after riots overnight in the capital, in Belgrade, Serbia, July 8, 2020. (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation after riots overnight in the capital, in Belgrade, Serbia, July 8, 2020.
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Israeli recognition of Kosovo as an independent country will strain relations with Serbia, despite it being in the framework of agreements the Balkan countries signed in the White House, a source close to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
“Serbia will not move its embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes Kosovo as an independent country,” the source, who has close knowledge of the agreements signed in Washington, said. “Moreover, this move by Israel would harm the otherwise intimate relationship between Israel and Serbia and it will never be the same. It’s that simple.”
The source added that “many have argued that Israel recognizing Kosovo would be akin to countries unilaterally recognizing ‘Palestine.’”
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade considers it to be an autonomous zone. Israel did not recognize Kosovo for over a decade, out of concern for damaging strong ties with Serbia and for setting a precedent for recognition of a Palestinian state.
Serbia and Kosovo signed separate agreements with the US at the same time, sitting on opposite sides of US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday. The agreements would allow for greater economic ties between the countries. Critics have said the content of the agreements does not progress Serbia-Kosovo ties, and consists of actions that it already pledged to take in EU-mediated talks.
In addition, the agreement with Kosovo stated that Israel would normalize ties with the Muslim-majority country, which would open an embassy in Jerusalem.
Serbia’s agreement said that they, too, would open an embassy in Jerusalem. Earlier this year, Serbia announced that it would open a trade office in the capital.
Serbia and Kosovo both seek to join the European Union, and Serbia has already begun negotiations on the matter. An EU spokesman said on Monday, regarding the agreements, that “any diplomatic steps that could call into question the EU’s common position on Jerusalem are a matter of serious concern and regret.”


Tags Israel serbia kosovo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by