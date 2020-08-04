The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Serbian handballer playing in Israel breaks isolation, show up to practice

Those arriving in the country from non-"green" states are supposed to go into quarantine for two weeks, at a minimum, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus from country to country.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 4, 2020 08:56
Handball (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Handball (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Serbian handball player Milan Pavlovic was seen at Ramat Hasharon HC's practice participating among his Israeli teammates after arriving in the country four days ago, according to Israel Hayom.

Those arriving in the country from non-"green" states are supposed to go into quarantine for two weeks, at a minimum, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus from country to country.
It was noted that Serbian players Pavlovic, Darko Arsic and Stefan Terzic - who star on Ramat Hasharon's roster - were intended to join team training "immediately after the end of the isolation."
However, Pavlovic seemed to have missed the memo and arrived early to practice. It was the team's first day of training at the city's Athletic Stadium.
Ramat Hasharon Chairman Avi Kahlon told Israel Hayom that the team is just following the same guidelines that soccer players are following.
The photos were deleted from the club's official Facebook following Israel Hayom's request for comment.


