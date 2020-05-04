The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Serious security flaws found in distance learning system

'All digital platforms can be used as a battleground for cyber attacks and as use of a platform increases, so too the platform becomes more of a 'quality' target for cyber criminals'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 4, 2020 11:13
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
Serious security flaws have been found in the Ofek system used by Israeli students for distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak, according to information security researchers at Tel Aviv-based Check Point Software.
Ofek is the largest digital system used by Israeli schools for distance learning in elementary, middle and high schools.
CheckPoint reported the security flaws to the National Cyber Directorate which worked on the issue with the Education Ministry and the Center for Educational Technology (CET), which acted quickly to fix the issues.
The security flaws allowed attackers to gain access to the personal information of students, including their addresses, phone numbers, emails and ID numbers, their grades and the ability to change their grades, the personal information of teachers and access to secure files. Attackers could also change the passwords of students and teachers.
The attack could be carried out by sending a malicious link from within the system to a user. When the link is clicked, the attacker can send malicious code from a distance to the users' accounts.
"All digital platforms can be used as a battleground for cyber attacks and as use of a platform increases, so too the platform becomes more of a 'quality' target for cyber criminals," said Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Vulnerability Research at CheckPoint, adding that the Ofek system has become more popular recently amid the coronavirus outbreak.
No attack was carried out using the security flaw, according to the CET.
Last week, CheckPoint announced that it had found vulnerabilities in three WordPress plugins -- LearnPress, LearnDash and LifterLMS -- which are used to turn WordPress websites into effective learning environments by top global universities and many Fortune 500 companies.
Researchers said the plugins are installed on approximately 100,000 educational platforms, including by the University of Florida, University of Michigan and University of Washington. The three platforms also are used in approximately half of all remote-learning solutions on the Israeli market, enabling companies to create quizzes, lessons, learner rewards and certificates.
The flaws enabled students and unauthenticated users to steal personal information, including names, emails, usernames and passwords; funnel money from an LMS to their bank account; change grades for themselves or peers; forge certificates; retrieve test answers; and escalate their system privileges to that of a teacher.
Following their discovery and disclosure by Check Point in March, all the identified vulnerabilities have been patched by the plugin developers.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags education cyber security israel cyber security digital Coronavirus Cyber Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by