Settler leader doubles down, says Trump is not Israel's friend

Yesha Council head David Elhayani refused to apologize on Thursday for stating that US President Donald Trump is “not a friend of Israel,” even though in doing so he ruffled feathers from Jerusalem to Washington.Elhayani held his ground on this score against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many leading settlers and right-wing politicians who publicly took him to task for his statements.sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, but it is also a document that allows for the creation of a Palestinian state on 70% of that region. Elhayani, who is also the Jordan Valley Regional Council head, has issues with Trump’s sovereignty map, but it is the Palestinian statehood portion of the plan that most concerns Elhayani.With this plan the US, for the first time, has set a clear border for a Palestinian state, Elhayani explained. He is so concerned that he is willing to give up sovereignty with US support, or even all together, if it is coupled with Palestinian statehood. “This is a partition plan and a plan for the evacuation” of at least 15 settlements, Elhayani said.“The US is saying the moment sovereignty is applied, you [Israel] have set the borders of the Palestinian state. From here on in, you have no say, these will be the Palestinian borders for eternity,” he said. Elhayani noted on Army Radio that he was taking this stand not out of deep religious conviction, but rather from his cold and clinical understanding of the dangers facing the State of Israel.“Here is the head of the Yesha Council, one who is secular, not religious, not messianic, and who is telling you: there is a danger here,” Elhayani said.Elhayani added that he has most to lose in opposing the plan, which uniquely offers the Jordan Valley region contiguous territory, while all the other regions have only non-contiguous options. None of the Jordan Valley settlements, for example, will be in isolated enclaves.He should have been the first person to thank Trump, but his sense of obligation to his residents and to the state of Israel in general has pushed him to take this stand. “I am willing to give up on the sovereignty in the Jordan Valley if that would ensure that there would not be a Palestinian state,” Elhayani said.“Look, there is no question that Trump has done wonderful things for Israel,” Elhayani said in an interview with Army Radio, easily conceding that the US president has taken many unprecedented steps to support Israel. But that does not mean the US President can always be considered a friend, Elhayani explained, adding that Trump’s “Deal of the Century” was not designed by a friendly hand.“If you have a friend who is helpful, but in the end brings forward a plan that will endanger the existence of the State of Israel, then we have an obligation to open his eyes and to say that in this instance ‘you are not my friend,’” said Elhayani. Trump’s peace plan, unveiled in January, offers Israel the ability to apply