Settler leader: Trump’s plan completes 2005 Samaria evacuations

“It is inconceivable that precisely this government will determine facts on the ground that would abolish Israeli [rule] on settlements that were already uprooted,” Yossi Dagan said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 31, 2020 17:28
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at a protest rally on the ruins of the former Sa-Nur settlement. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan at a protest rally on the ruins of the former Sa-Nur settlement.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The US peace plan completes the 2005 disengagement from northern Samaria that was begun 15 years ago under former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon, charged Samaria Regional Council leader Yossi Dagan on Sunday.
In his latest salvo against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, he argued the plan takes territory in northern Samaria that had been part of the 2005 disengagement and places it within the boundary of a future Palestinian state.
“It is inconceivable that precisely this government will determine facts on the ground that would abolish Israeli [rule] on settlements that were already uprooted,” Dagan said.
At issue for him is the territory on which stood the four northern Samaria settlements –  Homesh, Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim – that were evacuated and destroyed during the 2005 disengagement.
Executed by Sharon, the 2005 disengagement plan dealt largely with the evacuation and demolition of 21 Gaza settlements. Israel also withdrew from Gaza militarily.
But in northern Samaria, Israel maintained its military rights to the evacuated territory and declared it a closed military zone; effectively turning them into no-man’s land.
The High Court of Justice has since ruled that the land on which the former Homesh settlement was built, which was on private Palestinian property, should be returned to its owners. The Palestinians have not yet been able to access that land.
Dagan, a Sa-Nur evacuee, has been the instigator and leading voice in the movement to rebuild the four evacuated communities. Over the years, he has successfully solicited support from parliamentarians who have filed bills on his behalf to rescind the Disengagement Law as it applies to northern Samaria. None of the bills were ever advanced to a final vote. Among those who in the past had lent their support to Dagan’s campaign was Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Dagan has also sought the support of the US Evangelical community.
Gaza's evacuees dream of returning to their homes, but such a move is highly unfeasible given that Israel has relinquished military control of the Strip. Gaza was then forcibly taken over by Hamas, which still rules the coastal enclave.
Continued Israeli military hold on the northern Samaria territory where the former settlements stood means that a government decision could allow for the settlements to be rebuilt.
The Trump plan, however, could put an end to that dream. The ruins of the four settlements are located in a portion of Area C, which is designed to become a Palestinian state under the Trump plan. For the next four years, all settlement activity is banned in that area, according to the plan.
Only if the Palestinians fail to engaged with the Trump plan and/or refuse to negotiate with Israel, could that territory be used for settlement activity.
It's a gamble that Dagan is not willing to take. He has written to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him to ensure that this territory would become part of sovereign Israel under the Trump map.
There was much speculation 2005 that Sharon’s evacuation of these four Samaria settlements was just the first step in a number of demolitions of isolated West Bank settlements that Sharon intended to evacuate.
Dagan, however, said that the opposite was correct, and that even Sharon knew that this northern Samaria territory, which has strategic value, could not be abandoned.
“Sharon, who initiated the evacuation, left the [territory] of the [four] northern Samaria communities under Israeli rule. Netanyahu can’t be allowed to be the one who completes this displacement,” Dagan said.
He warned that under the Trump plan, the fate the territory on which these communities stood would be worse that what happened under Sharon’s rule or the impact of the Oslo Accords.
Dagan called on Netanyahu to include that territory in his application of sovereignty later this summer, noting that these particular hilltops command a view of almost half the State of Israel – including Hadera, Tel Aviv and Ashdod – and that from a security perspective, they can not be part of a Palestinian state.
Dagan said that the families that lived in those communities were forced to leave for no reason and that the foundations of their homes and streets, including the blue and red parking markers on the curbs, can still be seen at those locations.
To Netanyahu, Dagan said, “Don’t be the one who brings about an additional uprooting of these communities.”
His campaign with regard to including the evacuated northern Samaria territory in the Trump map is part off an overall campaign in which he, like the Yesha Council, has contended that the Trump plan could create a de facto settlement freeze and lead to the destruction of at last 15 settlements.
In an interview with the Makor Rishon newspaper last week, Netanyahu said that the map had not been finalized.


Tags West Bank Donald Trump Settlement blocs Annexation Deal of the century
