Settler leader: We’d accept staged sovereignty, just no Palestinian state

“There must be sovereignty, even if its in stages, but in no way can there be a Palestinian state, nor a [a settler building] freeze and no enclave settlements,” Dilmoni said. He spoke out after providing journalists with an explanation of the dangers of the current Trump administrations peace plan and nothing that these three points were the Yesha Council’s three red lines.

To illustrate his point, he spoke with the journalists, while standing near a water tower in the West Bank at a look out point, in the Ateret settlement. It is one of the 15 settlements, which according to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan would be placed in an enclave within a future Palestinian state.

On the next hilltop over, the city of Rawabi, with its high apartment buildings, jutted out along the hilltop, where a Palestinian flag fluttered in the breeze.

The settlers so fear the creation of a state that the flag symbolizes, that they have honed their message to focus on the prevention of a Palestinian state.

“What they have brought us now is a first step toward sovereignty and a first step toward a Palestinian state. We don’t want these things to occur together. Therefore, if they tell us, that they will not accept the Deal of the Century, but that sovereignty will be applied on part of the territory, without allowing an option for a Palestinian state and or a linkage to the Deal of the Century, then that is something we can talk about,” Dilmoni said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been clear that has no plans to bring acceptance of a Palestinian state to a vote in the cabinet or the Knesset. He has also clarified that he has no plans for a settlement freeze and that h would provide for some form of territorial contiguity between the settlements.

But Netanyahu has never rescinded his 2009 Bar-Ilan pledge to recognize a demilitarized Palestinian state and has been careful to clarify that he plans to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of the Trump plan.

On Tuesday, coalition chairman Miki Zohar tweeted a message that seemed aimed at assuming settler concerns, stating emphatically, "we will never recognize a Palestinian state!" He continued, explaining that Netanyahu has told the Likud faction on Monday that "in any constellation the government and the Knesset would not recognize the principled point of establishing a Palestinian state."Trump's plan, Zohar continued, is "essentially the application of sovereignty to all settlements without the evacuation of any Jew from his home." Zohar added that there would be territorial contiguity through secure roads. The plan, Zohar said, is an historic opportunity that should not be missed!."

But opponents of the plan, which includes 12 of the 25 Yesha Council members, are not convinced and fear the worst. This includes Netanyahu, pushing forward a vote on a sovereignty that one has seen and does not have the proper time to evaluate.

“We can’t allow for a terror state to be created here,” said Dilmoni, who is not counted as one of the 25 Yesha Council members, but is a leader in the organization. His preference would be for sovereignty to be applied over 40% of the West Bank, a number which he feels is a fair equivalent to the 40% of the West Bank which is already under the PA auspices. But such decisions are not always up to him.

Dilmoni clarified that there was a limit to how many concessions the settler community can be asked to make. He noted that Israel has already withdrawn settlers from the Sinai Desert in 1982 and from Gaza during the 2015 withdrawal.

Binyamin Regional Council leader Israel Gantz who also met with the journalists, defended the decision by the opponents of the plan to speak out, noting that “We are not fighting against sovereignty, we are fighting for it. There is no reason why the plan should include elements that endangers the settlements. We will do everything to ensure that sovereignty will happen,” he said.

