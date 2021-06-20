The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler ramp up battle for Area C, with 14 West Bank marches

Organizers called on supports of the settlement movement to "stop with their feet illegal Arab control" as they explained that the "war for state lands" had moved onto a new level.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 21:35
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a Jerusalem flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah. June 15, 2021 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a Jerusalem flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah. June 15, 2021
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
In a massive push to highlight the dangers of a Palestinian seizure of state lands in Area C of the West Bank, right-wing activists and settler leaders plan to hold 14 simultaneous marches late Monday afternoon.
Organizers called on supporters of the settlement movement to “stop with their feet illegal Arab control,” explaining that the “war for state lands” had moved onto a new level.
The Joint List wrote a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to halt the marches. It also asked the international community to intervene, warning that the rallies could reignite the same level of violence that occurred in May, which led to an 11-day IDF-Hamas war.
Just last week the country weathered a right-wing march in Jerusalem, where activists danced with Israeli flags at the Damascus Gate and Palestinians in Gaza launched incendiary balloons in response. There had been a fear that the event could lead to a renewed Gaza war.
The Joint List statement said the marches were not a freedom of protest issue, but a well-planned provocation by extremist colonial settler occupiers with paramilitary elements.
“These marches will take place solely in occupied Palestinian lands, and so they call for international attention,” the Joint List stated in a letter it penned to international envoys stationed in Israel and the Palestinian territories. “This could instigate a full escalation similar to the one we experienced in May.”
The Yesha Council headed by Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani has not endorsed the event, but close to 10 members of the council have done so, including regional council heads the South Hebron Hills, Gush Etzion, Binyamin and Samaria.
Councils heads from Kedumim, Beit El, Karnei Shomron, Kiryat Arba and Hebron also support the initiative.
“It is our duty to do everything legally passive to stop the savage Arab invasion of Area C in order to stifle Jewish settlement and establish facts on the ground,” settler leaders said, as they called on their supporters to join the marches set for 4:30 p.m. “Together we will head out to explore the area, to occupy the space with our feet, and demand that the authorities enforce the law in the area out of a deep belief that this land is ours.”
The marches will take place in all regions of the West Bank, including places with illegal Palestinian construction that the Right wants dismantled, such as Kahn al-Ahmar, and illegal Jewish building that the Right wants authorized, such as the Evyatar outpost.
It is the largest settler initiative since its failed campaign to legalize West Bank outposts. 
The marches are the latest phase of the grassroots battle in Area C of the West Bank, which is under IDF military and civilian control. Palestinians believes that it is part of their future state, while the Israeli right holds that it should be part of its sovereign borders.
Both groups believes that the territory they settle and/or control will determine future sovereignty over the area.


Tags Israel West Bank Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Decision to investigate Meron tragedy took too long - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by