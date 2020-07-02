The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settlers target Likud in new campaign to force West Bank annexation vote

While July 1 was not necessarily meant to be the actual date for annexation, settlers and pro-sovereignty supporters believe that July is the last month by which such an event could happen.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 2, 2020 20:50
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel (photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel
(photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
The Yesha Council has targeted the Likud Party as it opened a new campaign to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately apply sovereignty to the West Bank settlements.
It sent a text message to 130,000 Likud members including Knesset members and ministers with a quote from Netanyahu from September, 2019, in which he stated, “We will apply sovereignty to all communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.”
It also attached a link to a new website it created with a clock that counts down the days, minutes and seconds from July 1.
This is the first date by which, according to the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties, Netanyahu can annex the settlements. The site also features a recording of Netanyahu making the September pledge.
Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani said of Netanyahu, “You have made this promise many times, this is the moment to keep your word. Do not be afraid and do not let others make this decision for us.”
While July 1 was simply an early target date and was not necessarily meant to be the actual date for annexation, settlers and pro-sovereignty supporters believe that July is the last month by which such an event could happen.
They fear that the gathering international forces against sovereignty will gain steam, if Netanyahu allows to much time to go by without action.
Netanyahu is waiting for US approval. US President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement on the matter next week.
Earlier in the day Minister-without-a-Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi visited Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to show his support for the pro-sovereignty drive.
HaNegbi said he was certain that Netanyahu was working to secure US support, but said that it is important that any sovereignty application did not go hand-in-hand with the legitimization of Palestinian statehood.
On Wednesday, Dagan held a cornerstone laying ceremony in the Har Baracha settlement, which is slated to be an enclave settlement under the Trump plan, due to its location near the Palestinian city of Nablus, otherwise known as the biblical city of Shechem.
Dagan dreams of the day when the settlement of some 2,700 will be transformed into a city of 26,000 people.
He was joined by MK Haim Katz [Likud] and MK Ayelet Shaked.
Separately on Wednesday the German parliament passed a non-binding motion against annexation and in favor of a two-state resolution to the conflict. Germany is one of seven European countries which has warned Israel that the application of sovereignty will harm its ties with the Jewish state.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Palestinian Conflict Donald Trump Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time to take Army out of Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by