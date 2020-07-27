The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Several IDF soldiers suspected of collaborating with Palestinian smugglers

The involved parties, who serve on a military checkpoint, allegedly collaborated with Palestinian truck drivers and smuggled merchandise, stolen vehicles and weapons into the West Bank.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 27, 2020 14:41
IDF soldiers at a temporary checkpoint in the West Bank [File] (photo credit: REUTERS)
IDF soldiers at a temporary checkpoint in the West Bank [File]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Four IDF soldiers and a security guard suspected of collaborating with Palestinian smugglers were arrested on Monday morning, according to a report by N12.
According to the report, police arrested the four soldiers and a security guard after having completed a comprehensive covert investigation that lasted for several months. The involved parties, who serve at a military checkpoint, allegedly collaborated with Palestinian truck drivers and smuggled merchandise, stolen vehicles and weapons into the West Bank
During the covert investigation carried out by Israel Police and the Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police, detectives suspected that equipment had illegally gone through one of the checkpoints in the area. The investigation also suggested the possibility of several IDF soldiers collaborating with the smugglers after receiving a bribe.
During the arrests on Monday, which marked the end of the extended investigation, four residents of southern Israel, two Palestinians and four soldiers were arrested. Detectives searching the homes of the suspects discovered a total of NIS 160,000, two tow trucks, laptops, rifle magazines and ammo.
"Shortly after launching the investigation we identified a dangerous phenomenon involving security personnel responsible for maintaining the public's safety," Israel Police Yehuda District Commander Dudi Hayun said. "This operation is one of several operations being carried out by police and security forces in an attempt to minimize crime entering Israel from Judea and Samaria and vice versa."  
Commander of the special investigations unit of the Military Police Corps Lt.-Col. Yaniv Horesh said that the IDF and the police will continue to be a moral security net in the IDF for "eradicating improper criminal activities in order to allow the IDF and its units to win and to prevent any harm to the State of Israel."


Tags IDF Israel Police West Bank Smuggling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Two infants die after being forgotten in locked cars, we need a solution By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by