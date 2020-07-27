Four IDF soldiers and a security guard suspected of collaborating with Palestinian smugglers were arrested on Monday morning, according to a report by N12. According to the report, police arrested the four soldiers and a security guard after having completed a comprehensive covert investigation that lasted for several months. The involved parties, who serve at a military checkpoint, allegedly collaborated with Palestinian truck drivers and smuggled merchandise, stolen vehicles and weapons into the West Bank. During the covert investigation carried out by Israel Police and the Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police, detectives suspected that equipment had illegally gone through one of the checkpoints in the area. The investigation also suggested the possibility of several IDF soldiers collaborating with the smugglers after receiving a bribe. During the arrests on Monday, which marked the end of the extended investigation, four residents of southern Israel, two Palestinians and four soldiers were arrested. Detectives searching the homes of the suspects discovered a total of NIS 160,000, two tow trucks, laptops, rifle magazines and ammo. "Shortly after launching the investigation we identified a dangerous phenomenon involving security personnel responsible for maintaining the public's safety," Israel Police Yehuda District Commander Dudi Hayun said. "This operation is one of several operations being carried out by police and security forces in an attempt to minimize crime entering Israel from Judea and Samaria and vice versa." Commander of the special investigations unit of the Military Police Corps Lt.-Col. Yaniv Horesh said that the IDF and the police will continue to be a moral security net in the IDF for "eradicating improper criminal activities in order to allow the IDF and its units to win and to prevent any harm to the State of Israel."