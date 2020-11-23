The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sexual abuse reports rose by 33% in Israel during COVID-19 pandemic

"Am I different because the eye does not see my injury? I suffered a very severe dissociative episode and I got to a point that I am not proud of with a very deep cut which endangered my life."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 15:43
A protester holding an "Abuse isn't Love" sign at a protest against violence against women in Tel Aviv (photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
A protester holding an "Abuse isn't Love" sign at a protest against violence against women in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
Sexual abuse cases rose by 33% in Israel during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Knesset Committee on Advancing the Status of Women, released to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The report, titled "Shadow of an Epidemic: Implications of the Coronavirus Crisis on Victims of Sexual Violence," found that minors were the victims in 62% of the reports of sexual assault received by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.
"There is a very large increase of 33% in sexual assault and incest within families and the tremendous price of the outbreak will be paid over many years," said Orit Sulitzeanu, Executive Director of the association.
While 42% of those who turn to the police say they did not know the person who abused them, the majority of people who come to the rape crisis centers knew the abusers as part of their own family.
Communal Strengthening and Development Minister Orly Levy-Abecassis and MK Osnat Hila Mark announced that they will work with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new national authority that will combat domestic violence. Levy-Abecassis said "I am committed to investing all of my strength and all of the power of my ministry in a national authority to combat domestic violence."
Netanyahu said the "as an open, modern society we must rip out this violence from the root. Family should be a shelter, a place where we can escape the injuries of the world. It is becoming a terror cell where women and children live under the perpetual threat of violence."
"Dedicated courts for sexual offenses must be established because otherwise the reality will not change," stressed Sulitzeanu. "There has been an increase in appeals to the association through WhatsApp. Mental health is the necessity at this time. We want to increase the budgets to NIS 12 million because we are collapsing."
Sulitzeanu called for the appointment of a special commissioner to address the needs of victims of sexual violence. "Tens of thousands must not be left unanswered. The consequences of the pandemic will continue to have an effect, and we must prevent further deterioration," said the executive director.
Some 50% of psychiatric inpatients have a history of sexual assault, said MK Yoav Seglovich, stating that the "Health Ministry is not doing enough" as "there is no comprehensive treatment for the trauma of victims of sexual assault and this affects generations to come."
"You do not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that when people are closed up in a house in a lockdown, when a million workers go into unemployment, when businesses collapse - the threshold of stress and sensitivity deteriorates and leads to events that we would encounter less in standard periods and there is growth of all these events especially of violence in families," said committee chairman Oded Forer.
The chairman stressed that the data presented is only a small part of the whole picture, as many cases are still unreported.
MK Sundas Salah stressed that "anyone who thought the pandemic would stop a sex offender from assaulting women or girls is simply wrong. The sex offender will continue despite the coronavirus, he will simply use different tools."
Salah added that there has been a decrease in the number of indictments, with 70% of cases closed within less than half a year. The MK stated that the failure to make punishments more severe will just lead to more sexual abuse.
Oshrat Shoham, the head of the Sexual Offenses Forum at the State Attorney's Office, told the committee that the data they had was that 86% of cases were closed and that this was similar to cases with other crimes as many cases are closed due to lack of evidence and some are closed due to lack of guilt. The Rape Crisis Centers reported that 92% of cases were closed.
Shoham added that they are trying to improve investigations, but because reports are often filed late, finding evidence for things that happened a decade ago can be difficult. "A case does not pass like this and is stored away. We do completions and interviews with the complainants, but the closure percentages are due to the legal tests," said Shoham.
"At the age of 19, I went through a very cruel rape that like an abyss dropped me into the post-trauma world. The fact that the world has stopped working and that a mask must be put on, that it is impossible to go out, is a bit of what post-trauma victims feel," explained Tohar Shani Zeitoun, 28, to the committee. "If a reasonable person in the coronavirus period feels some kind of trauma, then for me, they added another big stone in the bag I am carrying."
"How am I different from patients in oncology departments?" asked Zeitoun. "Am I different because the eye does not see my injury? I suffered a very severe dissociative episode and I got to a point that I am not proud of with a very deep cut which endangered my life."
"The state was turning its back on me and cases were closing due to lack of evidence. The mask that blocks my mouth and tells me I should shut up," added Zeitoun. "When it is bad on the inside and rotten - everything is worthless in your eyes."


Tags sexual abuse Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by