The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shalom Lerner appointed director of committee protecting Har HaZeitim

"The time has come that Har HaZeitim from where Techiyat Hameitim will begin, should receive the attention and resources it deserves," said Lerner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 14:41
Stones placed in remembrance lie on grave tablets on the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetary as the sun sets in Jerusalem (photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/ REUTERS)
Stones placed in remembrance lie on grave tablets on the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetary as the sun sets in Jerusalem
(photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/ REUTERS)
Former Deputy Mayor and Council member of Beit Shemesh Shalom Lerner was appointed as Director of the International Committee for the Protection of Har HaZeitim in Israel.
The Committee for the Protection of Har HaZeitim oversees southern end of the Mount of Olives, known in Hebrew as Har Hazeitim, which is the largest and most ancient Jewish cemetery in the world - laid adjacent to Jerusalem's Old City.
"The time has come that Har HaZeitim from where Techiyat Hameitim will begin, should receive the attention and resources it deserves," said Lerner.
Lerner's grandfather, a prominent rabbi in Western Europe before the Holocaust, is buried in the Prophets Section (Chelkat HaNeviim) in the Har HaZeitim cemetary. Both of his parents, Elimelech and Frieda Lerner, are also buried in the cemetary.
"My appointment emphasizes the deep commitment of the International Committee to invest in and upgrade its efforts for Har HaZeitim," said Lerner. "Together with the Members of the Knesset and Friends from Israel and Abroad we are committed to deepening and broadening our activities in the near future."
On the occasion of his appointment, Lerner met with the Knesset committee for Har HaZeitim, headed by MK Rav Michael Michaeli, MK Ketty Shitrit and MK Shlomo Karai, to discuss new ways of collaboration to benefit Har HaZeitim.


Tags Israel Jerusalem mount of olives cemetery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by