Shalom Lerner appointed director of committee protecting Har HaZeitim

Former Deputy Mayor and Council member of Beit Shemesh Shalom Lerner was appointed as Director of the International Committee for the Protection of Har HaZeitim in Israel.The Committee for the Protection of Har HaZeitim oversees southern end of the Mount of Olives, known in Hebrew as Har Hazeitim, which is the largest and most ancient Jewish cemetery in the world - laid adjacent to Jerusalem's Old City. "The time has come that Har HaZeitim from where Techiyat Hameitim will begin, should receive the attention and resources it deserves," said Lerner.Lerner's grandfather, a prominent rabbi in Western Europe before the Holocaust, is buried in the Prophets Section (Chelkat HaNeviim) in the Har HaZeitim cemetary. Both of his parents, Elimelech and Frieda Lerner, are also buried in the cemetary."My appointment emphasizes the deep commitment of the International Committee to invest in and upgrade its efforts for Har HaZeitim," said Lerner. "Together with the Members of the Knesset and Friends from Israel and Abroad we are committed to deepening and broadening our activities in the near future."On the occasion of his appointment, Lerner met with the Knesset committee for Har HaZeitim, headed by MK Rav Michael Michaeli, MK Ketty Shitrit and MK Shlomo Karai, to discuss new ways of collaboration to benefit Har HaZeitim.
