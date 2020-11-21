Shalva Band to be honored with citation for firming Diaspora relations

The B'nai B'rith World Center in Jerusalem will be honoring the Shalva Band with a special citation for "fostering Israel-Diaspora Relations through the arts" during its Award for Journalism Recognizing Excellence in Diaspora Reportage for 2020 ceremony on Wednesday.The citation was established in 2014 - created in memory of memory of Wolf and Hilda Matsdorf - with previous winner such as singer and songwriters Nurit Hirsh, David D'Or, Idan Rachel, David Broza and Yehoran Gaon. The keynote address will be delivered by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tameno-Shete, who will honor some of Israel's most prominent Journalists such as Branu Tegene and Danny Kushmaro of Channel 12 News and former Haaretz correspondent Dina Kraft.Tegene and Kushmaro worked on a series together that covered the story of the Ethiopian Jewish community, from communities left behind after the mass migration, covering their family members and subsequent reunion in Ethiopia when able. Kraft is receiving her award for her continued work through the United States and Great Britain, making a name first for herself as a reporter in Israel.Since 1992, the B'nai B'rith World Center has focused on recognized excellence in reported with regard to the Jewish Diaspora covering the topic of Israel-Diaspora relations, with the honor being widely recognized as one of the most prominent awards in Israeli media within the Diaspora reporting category as it highlights the important role the media has in strengthening the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora through "quality reporting."
