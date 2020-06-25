The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shas, UTJ MKs support LGBTQ hate crime victims bill

The bill, submitted by Israel Resilience Party MK Eitan Ginzburg, is meant to help support victims of terror attacks, but includes LGBTQ victims of hate crimes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2020 20:57
The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is seen during the first Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 29, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI)
The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is seen during the first Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 29, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI)
United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Ya’akov Asher and Shas MK Yinon Azulai supported on Thursday a law proposal by Israel Resilience Party MK Eitan Ginzburg which that extend state recognition to LGBTQ hate crime victims.
Ginzburg suggested that the state will offer support and recognition not only to terror attack victims but also to those who were hurt by violence directed at a person because of “hate to a religious group, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or political views,” Walla reported.
The expansion of the legal definition will also mean the state will offer financial support to proven victims of such crimes. It remains to be seen if the law will be approved at a time when the nation is reeling from coronavirus's impact on economy and trade.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people do not openly accept LGBTQ as, from their point of view, Jewish law forbids such orientations.
Former Shas MK Yigal Guetta, who attended his nephew’s gay wedding, was forced to resign in 2017 when he publicly said that not only did he come to the 2015 wedding, he told his family members that they have a “duty to attend and make [his nephew] happy.”
Asher's office said that “we are against any violence, no matter what kind.”
Azulai did not comment.
 

  


