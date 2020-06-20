Sheba Medical Center names winner of coronavirus data challenge

Competing among 30 other finalist judged in ‘shark-tank’ style presentations, which is based on a popular reality TV show whereby contestants convince financiers to invest in their projects, Intel’s Analytics AI group won the coronavirus data challenge. The group that won is part of the IT Data and AI Division.

The competition entailed AI researchers receiving anonymous data that had been extracted from hundreds of coronavirus patients, including medical backgrounds, test results, and medications. The winning team from Intel developed a system to help predict which patients would experience life-threatening reactions, or who would require the use of ventilators.

The Sheba Medical Center also announced that they will be implementing Intel's system at both the center and Mount Sinai Medical Hospital in New York.